New Delhi, Nov 18 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Monday agreed to hear former Finance Minister P. Chidambaram's bail plea in the INX Media money laundering case.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde said that the court will hear the plea either on Tuesday or Wednesday.

Chidambaram's counsel Kapil Sibal moved his bail plea and sought an urgent hearing in the Supreme Court, challenging the Delhi High Court order denying him bail.

