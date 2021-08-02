SC to hear contempt PIL against PM, HM challenging Rakesh Asthana's appointment as Delhi Police chief

New Delhi [India], August 2 (ANI): Supreme Court will hear the contempt petition against the Prime Minister, Home Minister and Ministry of Home Affairs challenging the appointment of Rakesh Asthana as the Delhi Police Commissioner on August 5.



The contempt petition was filed by lawyer Manohar Lal Sharma on July 30.

Sharma in his plea argued that Asthana's appointment is in violation of a July 2018 judgment of the top court, which said the Union Public Service Commission (UPSC) should consider those officers for such appointments who have two years of service left.

In an order by the Ministry of Home Affairs last week, Rakesh Asthana who was serving as the director-general of the Border Security Force (BSF) was appointed as the Delhi Police Commissioner with immediate effect for a tenure of one year.

Asthana, a 1984 batch IPS officer from Gujarat cadre had in August 2020 taken charge as the Director-General of BSF.

"Consequent upon appointment of Rakesh Asthana, IPS (GJ:84), Director General, BSF, as Commissioner of Police, Delhi, the competent authority has approved that SS Deswal, IPS (HY:84), Director General, ITBP shall hold additional charge of the post of DG, BSF vice Shri Asthana, till the appointment and joining of the regular incumbent or until further orders whichever is earlier," the order from the Union Home Ministry said.

Asthana was set to retire on July 31.

Meanwhile, SS Seswal, Director-General ITBP has been given additional charge of the post of DG, BSF after Rakesh Asthana.

In June this year, after the superannuation of SN Shrivastava, Delhi Commissioner of Police, Balaji Srivastav was given the additional charge of Commissioner of Police. (ANI)

