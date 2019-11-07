SC to hear Justice Akil Kureshi's elevation matter on November 13

New Delhi [India], Nov 7 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Thursday said it will hear the matter of appointment of Justice Akil Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Tripura High Court on November 13.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that Justice S A Bode will hear the matter on the next date.



The Supreme Court Collegium had on September 5 recommended the elevation of Justice Kureshi of Bombay High Court as the Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court, but the Centre is yet to give its approval.

In May earlier this year, the Collegium had recommended his elevation to the Madhya Pradesh High Court but later modified its order.

The centre today informed the apex court that signature is awaited on the Collegium's modified recommendation. (ANI)

