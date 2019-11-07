SC to hear Kureshi's appointment plea next week

New Delhi, Nov 7 (IANS) The Supreme Court on Thursday adjourned the matter related to the elevation of Justice Akil Kureshi, who is currently serving as a Judge of the Bombay High Court, for November 13.

A bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi said that the matter will be heard on November 13 after the Centre's counsel told the court that he was awaiting signatures on the Collegium recommendation to appoint Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court.

Gujarat High Court Advocates Association (GHCAA) had moved the apex court taking objection to the Centre's reluctance to appoint Justice Kureshi as the Chief Justice of Madhya Pradesh High Court.

Senior advocate Arvind Datar, representing the GHCAA, sought a direction from the court to the government for fixing a timeline to act on the recommendation made by the Collegium for appointment of judges. Earlier he said that the top court had already granted enough time to the Centre on the matter. Justice Kureshi is serving as a judge of Bombay High Court following a transfer. He is originally a senior judge from the Gujarat High Court. In May 2019, the apex court collegium had recommended Justice Kureshi's elevation as Chief Justice of the Madhya Pradesh High Court. But it was not approved by the Centre. On September 19, a bench headed by Chief Justice Gogoi had said that a decision was taken and it would be published on the Supreme Court website. The next day, the collegium modified its recommendation and approved the appointment of Justice Kureshi as Chief Justice of the Tripura High Court. The resolution passed by the collegium on September 5 said the Centre had returned the proposal in connection with the appointment of Justice Kureshi to the Madhya Pradesh High Court twice. These communications were received on August 23 and August 27 along with the material apparently connected with the appointment. Then, the collegium decided to modify its decision and recommend that Justice Kureshi be appointed as Tripura High Court Chief Justice. ak/akk/ksk/