SC to hear Param Bir Singh's plea challenging his transfer as Mumbai police chief on Wednesday

New Delhi [India], March 23 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear the plea of former Mumbai police commissioner Param Bir Singh on Wednesday seeking CBI investigation in the alleged corrupt malpractices of Maharashtra Home Minister Anil Deshmukh.



A bench headed by Justice Sanjay Kishan Kaul will hear the plea of Singh, who was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner in wake of the Antilia bomb scare case. Singh had challenged the state government's order transferring him from the post of Mumbai Police Commissioner.

Singh on Monday filed a petition before the Supreme Court claiming that Deshmukh "pressurised" him to probe the role of certain BJP leaders and to "somehow implicate" them in the case of the death of MP Mohan Delkar and he "did not succumb" to the pressure.

In his plea, he also repeated the graft allegations he had made against Deshmukh in a letter to Chief Minister Uddhav Thackeray, and also accused the Maharashtra Home Minister of interfering in police investigations.

In his letter, Singh said that he has been "made a scapegoat to divert attention from the actual wrongdoers".

Deshmukh has rejected these allegations and threatened to file a defamation suit against Param Bir Singh.

The allegations were made a day after Deshmukh had said that Param Bir Singh was moved out as Mumbai Police Commissioner so that cases pertaining to Sachin Waze were probed without obstruction.

Waze, Assistant Police Inspector in the Crime Intelligence Unit (CIU), who was transferred to the Citizen Facilitation Centre at Mumbai Police Headquarters after his name came up in Mansukh Hiren death case, has been sent to the National Investigation Agency (NIA) custody till March 25, in connection with his alleged role and involvement in placing an explosives-laden vehicle.

Mansukh Hiran, the owner of the vehicle that was found containing explosives outside the house of Reliance Industries Chairman Mukesh Ambani, was found dead in a creek on March 5 in Thane. (ANI)

