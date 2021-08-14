SC to hear PIL on Aug 17 seeking to grant 'X' category security to all judicial officers

A three-judge bench of the apex court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Nuthalapati Venkata Ramana and also comprising Justices Surya Kant and Aniruddha Bose will on August 17, Tuesday, hear the petition of Tiwari and the SMC of death of ASJ Uttam Anand.The petition of Tiwari, sought directions from the Supreme Court to the Centre and all the state governments to immediately initiate and enforce necessary guidelines for the protection of all judicial officers and advocates.In the aftermath of the recent killing of Jharkhand ASJ, Uttam Anand, the petition filed by advocate, Tiwari before the Supreme Court stated various incidents across the country pointed towards the threats faced by lawyers and judges thereby, preventing them from discharging their duties independently.Although the mysterious murder of Justice Uttam Anand was promptly taken into consideration by the Jharkhand High Court and this Court, however, stated that such incidents of attack on the judicial officers and advocates are on a rise, said the plea.Tiwari said such an alarming rise of brutalities requires the immediate judicial intervention of the Court."The advocates and judicial officers associated with high profile, high stake and publicised and politicised matters has had to face the wrath in past leading to a mockery of the system of justice of India," the plea of Tiwari filed before the Supreme Court claimed.The petition of Tiwari, filed before the Supreme Court, also cited the incident of Mumbai where advocate Satyadev Joshi had gone for a survey of the property along with his associate Ankit Tandon when they were allegedly attacked by a group of 15 to 20 men with sharp weapons - swords, knives last month."A notion of independent judiciary evolves the thought of non-suppression, non-interference, no external criminal threats and independence, hence such is absolutely necessary for a free society and a constitutional democracy. It ensures the rule of law and realization of human rights and also the prosperity and stability of a society," added the petition filed by Tiwari before the Supreme Court.The need for judicial immunity has been extremely instrumental in today's society in this democratic country. The incident of mysterious death/murder of Justice Uttam Anand of Dhanbad area has paved the way to the issue that is the judiciary of our country threat less and non-interfered, Tiwari said in his petition filed before the Supreme Court.There are various incidents which conclusively prove the fact that the judicial officers of the country, as well as the advocates, aren't independent in respect to their professional functioning. The question of interference and threat to the institution of justice is always prevailing, the petition filed by Tiwari said."The lawyers play important role in the maintenance of peace and order in the society. The peace and order, no doubt, are necessary for the very existence of the society," Tiwari in his petition filed before the Supreme Court said. (ANI)