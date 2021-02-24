SC to hear plea seeking CBI probe in Palghar mob-lynching case

New Delhi [India], February 24 (ANI): The Supreme Court is set to hear the plea seeking a probe by the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) in the Palghar mob-lynching incident on Wednesday.



Maharashtra government had earlier informed the apex court that all guilty police officials have been punished or suspended from services.

The pleas also seek a probe by the CBI and registration of FIR against police officials for their alleged failure to prevent the mob from gathering in violation of the lockdown norms.

The case pertains to the mob lynching of two sadhus and their driver on the night of April 16 this year, when they were traveling from Kandivali in Mumbai to attend a funeral in Gujarat's Surat amid the nationwide lockdown and their vehicle was stopped and they were allegedly attacked and killed by a mob in Gadchinchile village in the presence of police officers. (ANI)

