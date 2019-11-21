SC to hear plea seeking deportation of Rohingyas, Bangladeshis next month

New Delhi [India], Nov 21 (ANI): The Supreme Court will take up after four weeks a petition seeking deportation of illegal immigrants, including Bangladeshis and Rohingyas from India.

A bench of Chief Justice S A Bobde, Justices Sanjiv Khanna and Surya Kant posted the matter for hearing after advocate Ashwini Upadhyay mentioned it for early hearing.



The petitioner has sought a direction to central and state governments to "identify, detain and deport the illegal migrants and infiltrators".

More than 650,000 Rohingya Muslims fled Rakhine in August 2017 after Myanmar's army launched a massive crackdown in its northern state. (ANI)