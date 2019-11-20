SC to hear plea seeking removal of trees around Agra's Taj Trapezium Zone

New Delhi [India], Nov 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court will hear after two weeks a petition filed by the Agra Mental Hospital for cutting and removal of dry and rotten trees in and around Taj Trapezium Zone.

Agra Mental Hospital authorities mentioned the matter before a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India Sharad Arvind Bobde claiming that dried-up trees near the hospital were "scaring the patients".



The petitioner moved the court after the forest department officials denied them permission to remove dried leaves from the area.

The Taj Trapezium Zone is an eco-sensitive area around the Taj Mahal to protect it from pollution. The top court has banned the cutting of trees in and around the area. (ANI)

