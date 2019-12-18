SC to hear pleas against Citizenship Act today

New Delhi [India], Dec 18 (ANI): The Supreme Court is scheduled to hear over 59 petitions challenging the validity of the Citizenship (Amendment) Act, 2019, on Wednesday.

A three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice of India S A Bobde is slated to hear the petitions against the contentious law, before the apex court closes for the winter vacation from tomorrow till January 3.



The Act provides citizenship to Hindu, Sikh, Buddhist, Jain, Parsi and Christian communities who faced religious persecution from Pakistan, Bangladesh, and Afghanistan and arrived in India before December 31, 2014.

The petitioners include Trinamool Congress (TMC) parliamentarian Mahua Moitra, Congress's Jairam Ramesh, All India Majlis-e-Ittehadul Muslimeen's Asaduddin Owaisi, various NGOs, and Indian Union Muslim League (IUML), among others. (ANI)

