SC to hear pleas against Maratha reservation next year

New Delhi [India], Nov 19 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Tuesday posted for January, hearing on a batch of petitions challenging reservation granted to the Maratha community in education and jobs.

A bench headed by Chief Justice S A Bobde was hearing appeals challenging the June 27 order of the Bombay High Court which had upheld the constitutional validity of quota granted to the Maratha community in Maharashtra.



The top court had refused to stay the judgement passed by the High Court but agreed to hear the appeals against it.

The High Court had also directed to cap the reservation for the community at 12 per cent for admission in educational institutions and 13 per cent for government jobs.

The Maharashtra Assembly had, on November 30 last year, passed the Maratha Reservation Bill which extended 16 per cent reservation in educational institutions and government jobs to the Maratha community. (ANI)

