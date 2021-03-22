SC to hear pleas against 'those NRI men exploiting women' in July

New Delhi [India], March 22 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Monday said it will conduct in July the final hearing to the petitions against those NRI men marrying Indian women, then allegedly abandoning them, after taking dowry and also subjected them, in many cases, with sexual exploitation.



"We will list it for final hearing in July," a three-judge bench of the Apex Court, headed by the Chief Justice of India (CJI) Sharad Arvind Bobde, said today.

The Supreme Court, also comprising two other judges Justices AS Bopanna and V Ramasubramanian, however, issued a notice in the fresh petition filed before it in the same matter, for guidelines for police, immigration department, Indian embassies filed by Pravasi Legal Cell.

Eight women had moved the top court and sought appropriate directions and orders in the case.

The petitioners had also raised the issue before the top Court in connection with marriage frauds allegedly committed by many NRI men living abroad, the petition claimed.

Senior advocate, Colin Gonsalves, appearing for the petitioners, said that we are ready for arguments, as the pleadings are complete.

The CJI, Bobde led bench, however, said please list for final hearing in July.

Advocate Sanjay Hegde, appearing for one of the petitioners, told the Apex Court that we have filed a fresh petition. We would like to assist. Please issue a notice in our matter.

To this, the Bench issued notice in the fresh petitions. (ANI)

