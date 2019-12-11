SC to hear review petitions in Ayodhya case tomorrow

New Delhi [India], Dec 11 (ANI): The Supreme Court will tomorrow hear the petitions seeking review of its verdict on Ayodhya land title dispute case.

A five-judge Constitution bench will hear the petitions at 1.40 pm tomorrow.

Justice Sanjiv Khanna, who replaces the former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi in the five-judge Constitution bench, will decide whether the hearing should be conducted in an open court or in-chamber.



Earlier today, key Hindu litigant Nirmohi Akhara filed a review petition in the apex court. Since the pronouncement of the verdict, a handful of review petitions have been filed.

Last month, a five-judge bench had unanimously ruled in favour of Ram Lalla and said the entire disputed land spread over 2.7 acres will be handed over to a trust formed by the government, which will monitor the construction of a Ram temple at the site.

The top court also added that an alternative five acres of land at a prominent location in Ayodhya should be allotted for the construction of a mosque following consultation between the Centre and the state government.

The court had directed the centre to give representation to the Nirmohi Akhara in the new Trust. (ANI)