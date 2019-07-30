SC to hear tomorrow pleas on referring petitions challenging 10% quota bill to Constitution Bench

New Delhi [India], July 30 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Wednesday continue hearing arguments on whether the pleas challenging the Constitution Amendment that gives 10 per cent reservation in jobs and education for Economically Weaker Section (EWS) of the general category could be heard by the Constitution Bench.

A three-judge Bench headed by Justice SA Bobde heard arguments of senior advocate Rajeev Dhavan, appearing for one of the petitioners challenging the Constitution Amendment.Dhavan has sought setting up of Constitution Bench to hear the case saying the issue involves basic structure and will have to be heard by the five-judge Constitution Bench.Attorney General KK Venugopal, appearing for the Centre, opposed the contentions of Dhavan for referring the matter to the Constitution Bench.During the hearing, Justice Bobde observed that reservation is ideally intended to bring equality of opportunity, but excessive reservation will have a negative impact on equality.Earlier, the apex court had refused to stay the implementation of 10 per cent reservation given to EWS of the general category in jobs and education.The court was hearing pleas filed by many individuals and NGOs.One of the petitions filed by Tehseen Poonawala challenged the 103rd Constitutional amendment saying it was against the basic structure of Constitution, which does not allow for any reservation based on economic criteria.The 50 per cent ceiling limit cannot be breached, stated the plea.An organisation, Youth for Equality, had also sought the quashing of the Bill, stating that it violated the "equality code of the Constitution" as reservation on economic grounds cannot be restricted to general category.By way of the present amendments, the exclusion of the OBCs and the SCs/STs from the scope of the economic reservation essentially implies that only those who are poor from the general categories would avail the benefits of the quotas, the organisation had contended."Taken together with the fact that the high creamy layer limit of Rs 8 lakh per annum ensures that the elite in the OBCs and SCs/STs capture the reservation benefits repeatedly, the poor sections of these categories remain completely deprived. This is an overwhelming violation of the basic feature of equality enshrined in Article 14 of the Constitution and elsewhere," the petition had stated. (ANI)