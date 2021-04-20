SC to hear UP govt plea against Allahabad HC order on lockdown in 5 cities

New Delhi, April 20 (IANS) The Uttar Pradesh government has moved the Supreme Court challenging the order passed by Allahabad High Court imposing a near total lockdown in five cities in the state, in the backdrop of Covid-19 pandemic.

Solicitor General Tushar Mehta mentioned the matter before a bench headed by Chief Justice S.A. Bobde seeking urgent listing. Mehta submitted that a virtual lockdown has been imposed by way of a judicial order in cities like Prayagraj and Lucknow. He urged the top court to hear the matter at the end of the board. The Chief Justice replied, "alright."