SC to hold day-to-day hearings in Ayodhya case

From the current schedule of the court it is apparent the hearing on the dispute pending for several decades will be held on all working days of the week.

Usually, the Constitution bench assembles thrice a week to conduct hearing on the matters and two days in the week are set aside for fresh and miscellaneous matters along with matters taken up after issuance of notice.

Therefore, day-to-day hearing proclaimed by the top court in its order has been adopted literally. The fast-tracking of the hearing is also relevant as the head of the bench Chief Justice Gogoi is scheduled to retire in mid-November.

The Supreme Court-appointed mediation committee failed to develop a consensus among the parties to arrive at an amicable resolution on the dispute which is grounded on faith of Hindus and Muslims. As a result, the court has began hearings on the issue which involves a plethora of documents running into several thousand pages. This week, the Hindu parties largely argued on treating faith as evidence to establish the significance of birthplace of Lord Ram and also many worshippers have indulged in this faith for several hundred years. One of the party, the Nirmohi Akhara, contending its rightful possession of the disputed site argued on its historical connection with the birthplace of Lord Ram. "These arguments are extremely long and draws the validity of law in the matters of faith. Therefore, it is bound to consume a large chunk of time. I think it is good that the court has decided to conduct hearings on the matter everyday. Also, the Chief Justice is retiring in November, and he must be thinking to conclude this matter before he demits office," said a lawyer who is connected with the case. The hearing on the issue will continue in court on Friday.