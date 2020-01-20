SC to pronounce order on Nirbhaya convict's Special Leave Petition at 2:30 pm today

New Delhi [India], Jan 20 (ANI): The Supreme Court will on Monday afternoon pronounce its order on the Special Leave Petition (SLP) filed by Pawan Kumar Gupta, one of the death-row convicts in the 2012 Delhi gang-rape case.

The three-judge bench, headed by Justice R Banumathi and also comprising Justices Ashok Bhushan and A S Bopanna, heard the matter and will pronounce the order at 2:30 pm today.

Pawan has claimed that he was a juvenile at the time of the crime and that the Delhi High Court had ignored this fact.AP Singh, the convict's lawyer, stated that Pawan's age was 17 years, 1 month and 20 days when the offence was committed, that's why his role should be considered as a juvenile in the case."On July 9, 2018, your (Pawan) petition was dismissed by this court, but now how come you are coming with some new information, how will this be maintainable?" Justice Ashok Bhushan observed.The Delhi High Court had rejected the review petition of Pawan and he had challenged this before the apex court on January 17, Friday.Pawan's date of birth as per school record is October 8, 1996, but the Delhi High Court had ignored this, Pawan's lawyer, AP Singh claimed in the petition.A Delhi court issued a fresh death warrant against the four death-row convicts in the Nirbhaya rape case, who will now be executed on February 1 at 6 am.Four convicts, Vinay, Akshay, Pawan, and Mukesh were convicted and sentenced to death for raping a 23-year-old woman in a moving bus in the national capital on the intervening night of December 16-17, 2012. (ANI)