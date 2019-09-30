SC to pronounce verdict tomorrow on plea against CM Fadnavis

New Delhi, Sept 30 (ANI) The Supreme Court will pronounce its verdict on Tuesday, in a plea seeking annulment of the election of Maharashtra Chief Minister Devendra Fadnavis to the state Assembly over the alleged concealment of criminal cases against him in the election papers.

A three-judge bench consisting of Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi, Justice Deepak Gupta and Justice Aniruddha Bose had, on July 23, reserved the order on the plea after hearing arguments from all the parties in the case.



The plea alleged that Fadnavis had suppressed information about two pending criminal cases against him while filing nomination from Nagpur's South West Assembly constituency in 2009 and 2014.

The Bombay High Court had earlier dismissed the plea of one Satish Ukey seeking annulment of Fadanavis's election to the Maharashtra assembly alleging non-disclosure of all pending criminal cases against him.

Ukey had later approached the top court challenging the High Court's order. (ANI)

