SC to pronounce verdict tomorrow on Vinod Dua's plea seeking quashing of FIR in sedition case

New Delhi [India], June 2 (ANI): The Supreme Court will pronounce its judgement on the petition filed by senior journalist Vinod Dua seeking quashing of a sedition case registered against him in Himachal Pradesh's Shimla on Thursday.



The Bench of the apex court, headed by Justice Uday Umesh Lalit, that had reserved its judgement on October 6 last year, will pronounce the judgement tomorrow.

Dua is accused of making certain statements in his YouTube program 'The Vinod Dua Show', which were alleged of nature which could have incited communal hatred and may have led to some kind of breach of peace and communal disharmony, the prosecution stated.

Senior Supreme Court lawyer and former Additional Solicitor General (ASG) Vikas Singh, appearing for the accused had submitted to the apex court that the accused, being a journalist, has all the rights to freedom of speech and has also the right to criticise the government.

Singh had also that my client is a journalist and knew his responsibility very well.

"The sedition is committed when you incite violence when you incite public disorder, but where is it in this case?" he asked.

"The government allows for the participation of the public and this is a basic feature of a democratic country. Without this, no one will prosper, if people do not go out and share their views," Singh had submitted to the Apex Court. (ANI)

