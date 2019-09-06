SC turns down ex-RAW officers plea to waive-off fine

New Delhi [India], Sep 6 (ANI): The Supreme Court on Friday dismissed a petition filed by RK Yadav, seeking to waive off a hefty fine imposed on him for filing an earlier plea in which he had requested the court to direct the Centre to create two Parliamentary seats for Pakistan-occupied Kashmir (PoK) and Gilgit Baltistan.

The court has imposed a fine of Rs 50,000 on the former officer of the Research and Analysis (R&AW).



A few months back, Yadav had asked the judicature to issue a mandamus to the Centre to carve out the two Lok Sabha seats "against the 24 MLAs seats earmarked in the Jammu and Kashmir Constitution for POK and Gilgit/Baltistan which are not counted for voting presently in 111 assembly seats of Jammu and Kashmir Assembly."

After hearing the plea, the bench headed by CJI Ranjan Gogoi dismissed the petition and imposed costs on Yadav to the tune of Rs 50,000 to be deposited with the Supreme Court Legal Services Committee within four weeks. (ANI)

