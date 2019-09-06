SC turns down ex-RAW official's plea for waiver of fine

Former RAW official R.K. Yadav was asked by the Supreme Court on July 1 to pay Rs 50,000 fine while dismissing his plea, seeking a directive for declaration of PoK, Gilgit as Lok Sabha seats and conduct of elections.

The petitioner had said as many as 24 constituencies in the Jammu and Kashmir Assembly had been earmarked for PoK and Gilgit, territories under the occupation of Pakistan.

The petitioner had requested the court that on the lines of the Assembly seats, the central government be directed to earmark two seats in the Lok Sabha -- Muzaffarabad (capital of PoK) and Gilgit-Baltistan, parts of Northern Areas.

The 111-member J&K Assembly has always functioned with 87 legislators. The petitioner said he made a representation to the government but since no decision was taken by it till date on his plea, he approached the top court.