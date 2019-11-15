SC verdict a slap on Cong, Rahul should apologise to Modi, nation: Telangana BJP president

Hyderabad (Telangana) [India], Nov 15 (ANI): After the Supreme Court on Thursday closed a contempt case against Congress leader Rahul Gandhi for his "chowkidar chor hai" remark with a "word of caution" to him, Telangana BJP State President K Laxman said that Rahul Gandhi should apologise to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and to the nation.

Supreme Court on Thursday also dismissed the review petitions challenging its verdict in the Rafale case."The judgment should be an eye-opening to the Congress leaders. Rahul Gandhi has made all baseless allegations. In spite of the hectic campaign during the Parliamentary elections, people did not believe him. Today Supreme Court has given a clear verdict, Rahul Gandhi should apologize not only to PM Modi but to the entire nation," said K Laxman.The Supreme Court on Thursday accepted Congress leader Rahul Gandhi's apology for wrongly attributing his infamous "chowkidar chor hai" remark in Rafale case to Prime Minister Narendra Modi and opined that a person holding a place of importance in political spectrum should have been more careful.The apex court closed the contempt petition filed by BJP lawmaker Meenakshi Lekhi against Rahul Gandhi for his remarks."Rahul Gandhi needs to be more careful in the future. It was unfortunate," a three-judge bench headed by Chief Justice Ranjan Gogoi and Justices S K Kaul and K M Joseph said in their verdict.Lekhi had accused Gandhi of misquoting the April 10 order of the apex court in which it had allowed additional leaked documents to be put on record as evidence in the Rafale case. (ANI)