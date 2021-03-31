Scared of dining out due to violation of Covid SOPs: Goa Minister

Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Rane said in wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, restaurants should operate at 50 per cent capacity.

Panaji, March 31 (IANS) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday expressed fears of dining out at restaurants in the state due to flouting of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).

"You go and check some restaurants, then you will feel Covid-19 was never around in Goa. I feel scared which is why I do not step out," Rane added.

"I would suggest 50 per cent seating capacity in restaurants. People should come forward. We are not a 'police raj' state. We have to see that there is sustainable tourism taking place in Goa. We have to strike that balance during Covid-19 where businessmen in the state are able to earn their livelihoods, too," the Goa Health Minister said.

The daily count of Covid-19 cases in Goa have been fluctuating between 100 over the last few weeks, whereas on an average during the previous months, the state reported between 30 to 50 Covid-19 cases.

Rane said Goa could not afford to remain in isolation, especially when states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala were witnessing a surge in the rate of Covid-19 infections.

"You must understand that there are neighbouring states like Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. They are reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases at the moment. As a result, Goa cannot remain isolated and we are getting infected patients from these neighbouring states," he added.

