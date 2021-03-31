Scared of dining out due to violation of Covid SOPs: Goa Minister

Panaji, March 31 (IANS) Goa Health Minister Vishwajit Rane on Wednesday expressed fears of dining out at restaurants in the state due to flouting of Covid-19 standard operating procedures (SOPs).
Addressing a press conference in Panaji, Rane said in wake of the rising number of Covid-19 cases in the state, restaurants should operate at 50 per cent capacity.
"You go and check some restaurants, then you will feel Covid-19 was never around in Goa. I feel scared which is why I do not step out," Rane added.
"I would suggest 50 per cent seating capacity in restaurants. People should come forward. We are not a 'police raj' state. We have to see that there is sustainable tourism taking place in Goa. We have to strike that balance during Covid-19 where businessmen in the state are able to earn their livelihoods, too," the Goa Health Minister said.
The daily count of Covid-19 cases in Goa have been fluctuating between 100 over the last few weeks, whereas on an average during the previous months, the state reported between 30 to 50 Covid-19 cases.
Rane said Goa could not afford to remain in isolation, especially when states like Maharashtra, Karnataka and Kerala were witnessing a surge in the rate of Covid-19 infections.
"You must understand that there are neighbouring states like Kerala, Karnataka and Maharashtra. They are reporting a high number of Covid-19 cases at the moment. As a result, Goa cannot remain isolated and we are getting infected patients from these neighbouring states," he added.
--IANS
maya/khz