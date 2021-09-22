SCBA President writes to CJI on various issues of the Bar

New Delhi, Sep 22 (IANS) The Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has written to Chief Justice of India N.V. Ramana seeking an audience for its Executive Committee members to discuss issues such as elevation of top court lawyers as high court judges, allotment of chambers, and lawyers being designated as seniors.

Senior advocate and SCBA President Vikas Singh, in a letter to the CJI, said: "We are extremely hopeful that the concerns of the bar will be addressed in your tenure as Chief Justice of India. It is therefore requested that an audience be given to the Executive Committee of SCBA to discuss the above issues at the earliest."

In the letter, he brought out important issues to the notice of the CJI. He also added that the list of top court lawyers, which were identified by its Search Committee, has been handed over in a sealed cover for necessary course of action.

"We hope and trust that the names suggested by the Search Committee shall be considered by the respective High Court Collegiums along with the lawyers from the High Court Bar in order to choose the most deserving candidate," the letter said.

The letter cited issue of designation of lawyers, practicing in the top court, as seniors and said the 'Committee for Designation of Senior Advocate' is "obliged to meet at least twice in a calendar year. However, there has been no such meeting in the last two years".

"A Full Court meeting is required to clear the pending names."

Singh requested the CJI to examine the issues pertaining to allotment of chambers for lawyers in the new building complex. He added that chambers are ready since 2018-19, however, they are un-allotted till date.

On the issue of resumption of physical hearing, the letter said: "Entry to the high-security area should be permitted by the use of a proximity card and the waiting areas would be the libraries and the lounges where lawyers will wait on their own after observing Covid protocol."

