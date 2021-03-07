SCBA to challenge SC's decision on hybrid physical hearing

New Delhi [India], March 7 (ANI): Supreme Court Bar Association (SCBA) has decided not to accept the Supreme Court's Standard Operating Procedure (SOP) for the hybrid mode of hearing commencing from March 15.



SCBA has decided to file a petition challenging the same.

SCBA executive committee in an emergency meeting on Saturday resolved to not accept the SOPs of hybrid hearing alleging that the decision has been taken by the Supreme Court without taking into confidence the Bar though it is an equal stakeholder in the dispensation of justice delivery system.

The Supreme Court has decided to begin a hybrid mode of hearing (physical and virtual) on an experimental basis from March 15. Supreme Court said a pilot basis final hearing/regular matters listed on Tuesdays, Wednesdays and Thursdays will be heard through hybrid mode.

The Secretary-General of the Supreme Court in a circular issued on March 5, said the Chief Justice of India SA Bobde has issued some directions and Standard Operating Procedure on commencing of the hybrid mode of hearing in the apex court amid the ongoing Covid-19 pandemic.(ANI)

