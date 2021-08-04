Scheduled Castes getting maximum benefit from PM Modi's policies, says Nadda

New Delhi [India], August 4 (ANI): Stating that the Scheduled Castes are getting the maximum benefit from the policies started by the NDA government, Bharatiya Janata Party (BJP) national president JP Nadda on Wednesday said that Prime Minister Narendra Modi has done the work to take them along as they were lagging behind in development.



Addressing an event to honour 12 Union Ministers belonging to Scheduled Castes who were last month inducted into the Union Cabinet, Nadda said, "The policies which have been started by Prime Minister Narendra Modi Ji for everyone, the Scheduled Castes are getting the maximum benefit because they were lagging behind (in development), the Prime Minister has done the work to take them along."

"For the development of scheduled castes, for their education, to bring them into the mainstream, the Modi government has worked on special schemes," he added.

"12 of our ministers are from Scheduled Castes. Such a large number of ministers from this category have been inducted into the Union Cabinet under the leadership of Narendra Modi," said Nadda.

In the recent cabinet expansion, the BJP-led government has 12 members from the SC community, including two in the cabinet, eight members will be from Scheduled Tribes including three in the cabinet, and over 25 members from the OBC community including five in the cabinet.

There also has been an increase in the number of ministers with professional qualifications in the cabinet and now there are 13 lawyers, six doctors, five engineers, and seven civil servants. (ANI)