School children run to raise eye donation awareness

The blindfolded run, further helped to prove that with teamwork, fighting blindness, which at one time proved difficult and impossible, could be easily achieved.

The run, was part of a 14 year long campaign Run for Vision, organised as part of the 34 National Eye Donation Fortnight, by Kashyap Memorial Eye Bank (Charity Wing) Ranchi and Eye Donation Awareness Club.

The run was flagged off by Jharkhand Governor, Draupadi Murmu, state health minister Ramchandra Chandravanshi, Ranchi M.P. Sanjay Seth and Ranchi Mayor Asha Lakra.

"We have been organising the blindfolded Run for Vision, to raise awareness on eye donation. Today, our annual Run for Vision, entered the 14th year in succession. As a result of our constant efforts to raise awareness, Kashyap Memorial Eye Bank and Kashyap Memorial Eye Hospital, Ranchi has successfully carried out 482 cornea transplants, all free of cost. In 2019, so far we have successfully carried out 14 cornea transplants, of which 14 corneas were received from eye banks located in other states of the country," Bharti Kashyap, medical director, Kashyap Memorial Eye Bank, Ranchi, said. Today, we have got to know that a pair of cornea, donated by the next of kin of a 23-year-old deceased youth from Hyderabad, is being sent to us. I appeal to all eye banks across the country to ensure that not a single cornea, donated by brave next of kins of their dear ones, be allowed to go waste. We already have a long list of those waiting for a cornea transplant. Nearly 1.5 million visually impaired are waiting for cornea transplants, though in annually, nearly 1.5 deceased, whose corneas could help light up the lives of those waiting to see the world, Bharti Kashyap lamented. Governor Draupadi Murmu, speaking on the occasion, said that Dr. Bharti Kashyap, a noted ophthalmologist, is also undertaking intensive campaigns to improve women health. She added that efforts would be made to undertake surveys throughout the state, with emphasis on rural and difficult areas, to compile a list of people suffering from cornea related eye ailments so that they can be provided medical attention.