School enrolment improved in 2019-20 compared to previous year, says UDISE+ report

A tweet by the Union Minister read, "Releasing the report on Unified District Information System for Education Plus 2019-20 (UDISE+) which depicts the status of School Education in India."As per the UDISE+ report 2019-20, the Gross Enrolment Ratio at all levels of school education has improved in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19. Pupil-Teacher Ratio (PTR) has also improved at all levels of school education.According to the report, in 2019-20, enrolment of girls from primary to higher secondary is more than 12.08 crore. This is a substantial increase by 14.08 lakh compared to 2018-19. Between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the Gender Parity Index (GPI) at both Secondary and Higher Secondary levels have improved.The UDISE+ report shows a remarkable improvement in the number of schools with functional electricity, with functional computers, internet facilities in 2019-20 over the previous year.Another major improvement is seen in the number of schools with hand wash facilities. In the year 2019-20, more than 90 percent of schools in India had hand wash facilities as compared to only 36.3 percent in 2012-13.The UDISE+ system of online data collection from the schools was developed in the year 2018-19 to overcome the issues related to manual data filling in paper format and subsequent feeding at the block or district level, which was in practice in the UDISE data collection system from 2012-13. The present publication relates to UDISE+ data for the reference year 2019-20.As per the official release by the ministry, in 2019-20, total students in school education from pre-primary to higher secondary have crossed 26.45 crores. This is higher by 42.3 lakh compared to 2018-19.The Gross Enrolment Ratio at all levels of school education has improved in 2019-20 compared to 2018-19. Gross Enrolment Ratio increased to 89.7 percent (from 87.7 percent) at Upper Primary level, 97.8 percent (from 96.1 percent) at Elementary Level, 77.9 percent (from 76.9 percent) at Secondary Level and 51.4 percent (from 50.1 percent) at Higher Secondary Level in 2019-20 (from 2018-19).Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has improved by nearly 10 percent in secondary between 2012-13 and 2019-20. GER for secondary has reached nearly 78 percent in 2019-20, compared to 68.7 percent in 2012-13.Gross Enrolment Ratio (GER) has improved by more than 11 percent in higher secondary between 2012-13 and 2019-20. GER for higher secondary has reached 51.4 percent in 2019-20, compared to 40.1 percent in 2012-13.In 2019-20, 96.87 lakh teachers have been engaged in school education. This is higher by about 2.57 lakh compared to 2018-19. The Pupil Teacher Ratio (PTR) has improved at all levels of school education.In 2019-20, the PTR for primary has become 26.5, PTR for upper primary and secondary has become 18.5 and PTR for higher secondary has become 26.1.In 2019-20, the PTR for primary has become 26.5, whereas it was 34.0 in 2012-13. In 2019-20, the PTR for upper primary has become 18.5, whereas it was 23.1 in 2012-13. In 2019-20, the PTR for secondary has become 18.5, whereas it was 29.7 in 2012-13. In 2019-20, the PTR for higher secondary has become 26.1, whereas it was 39.2 in 2012-13.To ensure universal accessibility of education for persons with disabilities, all-out efforts have been made. Enrollment of Divyang students has increased by 6.52% over 2018-19. In 2019-20, enrolment of girls from primary to higher secondary is more than 12.08 crore. This is an increase by 14.08 lakh compared to 2018-19.Gross Enrolment Ratio of girls has increased to 90.5 percent (from 88.5 percent) at Upper Primary level, 98.7 percent (from 96.7 percent) at Elementary Level, 77.8 percent (from 76.9 percent) at Secondary Level and 52.4 percent (from 50.8 percent) at Higher Secondary Level in 2019-20 (from 2018-19).Gross Enrolment Ratio of girls at higher secondary level has increased by 13% between 2012-13 and 2019-20. It was 39.4 percent in 2012-13 and has become 52.4 percent in 2019-20. The increase is more than that of the boys. GER of boys for higher secondary is 50.5 percent in 2019-20, it was 40.8 percent in 2012-13. Between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the GER for girls at both secondary and higher secondary level has increased more than that of the boys. GER for girls at secondary level has gone up by 9.6 percent to reach 77.8 percent in 2019-20, it was 68.2 percent in 2012-13.Between 2012-13 and 2019-20, the Gender Parity Index (GPI) at both Secondary and Higher Secondary levels have improved. Improvement of GPI has been most pronounced at the higher secondary level, which has gone up to 1.04 in 2019-20 from 0.97 in 2012-13.More than 80 percent schools in India in 2019-20 had functional electricity. This is an improvement by more than 6 percent over the previous year 2018-19.Number of schools having functional computers increased to 5.2 lakh in 2019-20 from 4.7 lakh in 2018-19. Number of schools having internet facility increased to 3.36 lakh in 2019-20 from 2.9 lakh in 2018-19.More than 90 percent schools in India had handwash facility in 2019-20. This is a major improvement, as this percentage was only 36.3 percent in 2012-13. More than 83 percent schools had electricity in 2019-20, an improvement by almost 7 percent over the previous year, 2018-19. In 2012-13, about 54.6 percent schools had electricity.More than 82 percent schools conducted medical check-up of students in 2019-20, an increase by more than 4 percent compared to previous year 2018-19. In 2012-13, about 61.1 percent schools conducted medical checkups.More than 84 percent schools in India had a library/reading room/ reading corner in 2019-20, an improvement of nearly 4 percent compared to the previous year. In 2012-13, about 69.2 percent schools had library/ reading room/ reading corner. (ANI)