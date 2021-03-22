School principal, daughter molested for opposing wrong parking

The victim in her police complaint said that she along with her daughter and two other women had visited the Vyapar Kendra market in Sushant Lok area on Sunday evening.

Gurugram, March 22 (IANS) A principal of a prominent private school, her daughter and two other women were allegedly molested by an unidentified miscreant for allegedly opposing wrong parking at the Vyapar Kendra market in Gurugram's Sushant Lok, the police said on Monday.

"When I came out of the market and went to the parking lot, nearly 7-8 vehicles were parked haphazardly which blocked the exit of my car. After waiting for an hour, a man came to the parking lot and misbehaved with me and my daughter. He also abused two women who were inside my car and later fled the spot after hitting my car," the victim told the police.

Following the incident, the woman approached the police and reported the matter.

"A case involving the incident has been registered against an unknown accused under relevant sections of the Indian Penal Code (IPC) at Sushant Lok police station. The victim has provided the vehicle registration number of the accused' car. We are probing the matter and the culprit will be arrested soon," Jang Bahadur, Station House Officer (SHO) of Sushant Lok police station, told IANS.

--IANS

