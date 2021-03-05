School shut in B'luru after 7 students test positive

"The Narayanapura government high school at K.R. Puram has been closed for 14 days from Saturday as seven students and two teachers have tested positive for coronavirus," Bruhat Bengaluru Mahanagar Palike (BBMP) commissioner N. Manjunatha Prasad said in a statement.

Bengaluru, March 5 (IANS) A government school in the eastern suburb of Bengaluru has been shut for 14 days after seven of its students and two teachers of Class X tested positive for Covid-19, a top official said on Friday.

Of the affected students, six have been shifted to the state-run hospital in the area, as their home isolation conditions were not satisfactory.

"All the affected students and teachers are asymptomatic and under quarantine for treatment," said Prasad.

As per the protocols, civic ward No. 55 where the school is located has been declared as a cluster. "After the two teachers turned positive on February 27, about 132 students in the school were tested of which 125 results returned negative," said Prasad.

According to the state health department data, the city has seven Covid clusters in view of the rising cases.

In the Bommanahalli cluster in the city's southern suburb, 19 infected cases have been reported from an apartment (Sai Kuteera) in which 108 people stay in 40 flats on five floors, with eight flats on each floor.

"We are investigating the function place in which parties were held, in violation of the Covid-induced guidelines. Of the 128 primary and secondary contacts, 12 turned positive when tested," added Prasad.

In a related development, 15 students in a state-run school at Kalaburagi in the state's norther region turned positive after about 20 students were tested randomly on March 1.

"As a result, throat swabs of 174 people, including students, teachers and cooks, were collected on Friday for testing. The results will be known on Saturday," a district health official told reporters.

