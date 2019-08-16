School staff member commits suicide on campus

Noida (Uttar Pradesh) [India], Aug 16 (ANI): A 36-year-old staff member committed suicide on campus at a school on Thursday, Uttar Pradesh Police said.

In a statement to media, Svetabh Pandey, the probe official said, "The woman was the cleaner in the school and had committed suicide by hanging herself from a tree inside the school premises. She was 36-year-old. We had also called the forensic team for conducting an investigation."



No suicide note was recovered by the police from the incident spot.

The police is treating it as a case of suicide, however, the deceased's family has alleged that she was murdered.

"She was very happy when she left home in the morning. I think somebody has killed her. I was informed by the school authorities at around 6:30 pm. She was working here from the past four months. I saw that her body was hanging from a tree," said Rakesh Srivastava, husband of the deceased while speaking to ANI.


