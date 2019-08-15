Schools closed in Rajghar, Mandsaur due to rainfall

Rajghar (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 15 (ANI): In the wake of heavy rainfall lashing the region, all public and private schools in Rajghar have been closed on August 16.

"Following the instructions of Additional Chief Secretary, in the wake of heavy rainfall, considering the safety of school-going boys and girls, all government and private schools (CBSE and ICSE) in the district from class Nursery to class XII have been closed for August 16," read an order by District Education Officer, Rajghar.



While District Administration, Mandsaur has also ordered that all public and private schools to stay closed on August 16 and August 17 due to heavy rainfall in the region.

Authorities have been working to rescue the rain and flood-affected people in the villages of the district. The area has been receiving incessant torrential rains for several days, resulting in water-logging in several villages.

Normal life has got crippled as nearby lakes and ponds are flowing above the danger mark. The water has also entered into several houses, especially in the low-lying areas. The flood-affected people are being rescued by disaster relief teams.

The India Meteorological Department has predicted widespread rainfall with isolated heavy to very heavy and extremely heavy falls are very likely over Madhya Pradesh beginning Wednesday. (ANI)

