Schools, coaching centres to reopen partially in Chandigarh

The schools -- from Class IX to Class XII -- will reopen with authorisation from the parents, while online teaching will continue.

Chandigarh, July 13 (IANS) Schools and coaching institutes will reopen partially in the city from July 19, the UT administration said on Tuesday. Also, the famed Rock Garden and museums will also be allowed to resume operations.

The coaching institutes can also reopen for students on the condition that the staff and students attending the sessions have taken at least one dose of Covid-19 vaccine. Also, appropriate protocols must be followed strictly, said the order.

The number of guests for social gatherings like wedding would be increased to 200 or 50 per cent capacity of the banquet hall, whichever is less, with the condition that all adult guests and staff of the hotels or banquet halls must have received at least one dose of vaccine or to have a negative RT-PCR report within the last 72 hours.

Also, cinema halls and spas would be allowed to function with 50 per cent capacity.

