Schools, colleges in J-K to remain closed till further orders

Srinagar (Jammu and Kashmir), August 1 (ANI): All schools, colleges and other educational institutions including coaching centres shall remain closed till further orders, according to the Jammu and Kashmir government.



The decision was taken after a detailed review of the current COVID-19 situation in Jammu and Kashmir.

"All schools, colleges and other educational institutions including coaching centres shall remain closed till further orders. They are permitted to seek personal attendance of limited vaccinated staff for administrative purposes," the Jammu and Kashmir government said in an order.

According to the order, it was observed that as compared to the previous weeks, some improvement has been made by many districts in respect of the above parameters. "However, there is a need to continue with the existing COVID containment measures in all the districts in view of the uneven trend in the daily COVID cases," it said.

Night Curfew will continue to remain in force in all districts from 8 pm to 7 am. (ANI)

