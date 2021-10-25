Schools for classes 9th-12th, colleges to resume from November 16 in West Bengal

  1. Sify.com
Mon, Oct 25th, 2021
Howrah (West Bengal) [India], October 25 (ANI): Schools for classes 9th-12th and colleges will resume from November 16 in West Bengal, informed Nabanna State Secretariat on Monday.

"As November 15 is a government holiday, the birth anniversary of Birsa Munda, schools and colleges will resume from November 16," said Nabanna State Secretariat.
A fresh order was released after West Bengal Chief Minister Mamata Banerjee in Siliguri announced that schools for classes 9th-12th would resume from November 15 in the state. (ANI)

