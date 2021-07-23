Schools in Andhra Pradesh to reopen on August 16

Amaravati (Andhra Pradesh) [India], July 23 (ANI): The schools in Andhra Pradesh will open for the 2021-22 academic year on August 16, the state government announced on Friday.



The decision to reopen schools was taken at a high-level meeting chaired by Chief Minister YS Jagan Mohan Reddy.

According to a statement issued by the Chief Minister's Office (CMO), the Chief Minister also announced that the second phase of the Naadu-Nedu programme would also be launched on August 16.

The statement has also said that detailed guidelines on the implementation of the New Education Policy-2020 will also be issued on the same day.

"The NEP includes six types of schools from PP-1 to 12th grade," the statement said.

The release further said that the existing Anganwadis would be converted into satellite foundation schools.

"The Foundation School will be set up within a kilometer radius and high school in a three-kilometer radius. There will not be a single school beyond the three-kilometer range bringing down the travel distance," it said.

The government has also decided to award marks to Class 10 students, who were declared to have passed in 2020, as final examinations could not be conducted due to the coronavirus outbreak. While 70 per cent weightage would be given to slip tests, 30 per cent would be for formative assessment for awarding the final marks. (ANI)

