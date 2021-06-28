Schools in Delhi can't deny admission if one parent's name is filled in form

New Delhi, June 28 (IANS) Schools in the national capital cannot deny admission to students on the ground that the admission form contains the name of a single parent, the Directorate of Education (DoE) of Delhi government said in a notification on Monday.

"All the heads of schools of all managements under the DoE are hereby directed to not deny admission to the candidates who have even one of the parents' name in the application from," the notification read.