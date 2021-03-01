Schools in Kashmir reopen after remaining shut for a year due to COVID-19

Teachers and students were elated as they were going to interact with each other after a very long time.In 2019 when government abrogated the Article 370 and 35 A, schools were shut down due to unrest in the state and then the COVID-19 crisis followed after which students were attending their classes online.As per the order of the Jammu and Kashmir administration, higher secondary schools were asked to restart classes in two shifts and to follow proper COVID-19 guidelines including wearing masks and sanitisation.Ibrahim, a Student said, "I have not been to school for a year. Schools were shut after the abrogation of article 35 (A), then COVID-19 pandemic followed. I am very happy to see my teachers and friends after a long time""It was very stressful to sit at home for such a long time. The issues with internet connectivity affected my studies. I hope that our studies and life at school will not be disturbed further," he added.Alistair Freese, Principal of Tyndale-Biscoe School said, "It is a wonderful feeling to see the students coming to the school after a year. I hope that a fruitful academic year is waiting for them.""The personal touch in interactions is missing in online classes. Even parents are excited to have children in school as they can get on with their life as well," he added."We have set our COVID-19 guidelines very clearly for the students. The staff has had multiple sessions where we have instructed them on what is needed. All COVID-19 protocols and standard operating procedures (SOPs) are in place," he added.Mazin, another student said, "I am very happy today. The uniform was ridden with dust, I cleaned it in the morning. Sitting at home for 2 years, many students faced mental problems such as anxiety and panic attacks. I pray to get a full academic year as I am in Calss 12". (ANI)