Schools in Puducherry to remain closed today due to heavy rainfall

Puducherry [India], Oct 31 (ANI): Puducherry Chief Minister V Narayanasamy on Wednesday announced that both government and private schools will remain closed on Thursday due to heavy rain.

"Due to heavy rain, the holiday is declared for all government schools and private schools in Puducherry region on 31.10.2019," Narayanasamy tweeted.

The India Meteorological Department (IMD) has predicted heavy rainfall at isolated places over Tamil Nadu, Puducherry and Karaikal, Konkan and Goa and South Interior Karnataka for Thursday. (ANI)

