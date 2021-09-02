Schools reopen for Classes 9 to 11 in Tamil Nadu from Thursday

Chennai [Tamil Nadu] (India), September 2 (ANI): Schools in Tamil Nadu reopened from Thursday for Classes 9 to 11.



After the reopening of the schools, students and teachers of Arumbakkam Government Higher Secondary, CMDA Colony made their way to the school.

Students were provided masks and sanitisers at the entrance of the school and proper social distancing was maintained.

"The teachers are providing us masks and ample amount of sanitiser to maintain hygiene," said a student.

"No student is allowed to enter the classroom without wearing a mask," she further added.

Another student said, "Yesterday, the school reopened for Classes 10 to 12 and today it has reopened for Classes 9 to 11."

"I am really glad that the schools have reopened because this way we can directly interact with the teachers," she added.

Students and teachers were instructed to follow all the COVID-19 guidelines. (ANI)