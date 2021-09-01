Schools reopen in Delhi, students feel elated

The Delhi govt has allowed opening of schools with preventive Covid measures. The schools in the state will reopen for classes 9 to 12 in staggered manner. The new guidelines for schools include mandatory thermal screening, staggered lunch breaks, alternate seating arrangements, 50 per cent seating per classroom and mandatory quarantine room for students in school premises.

New Delhi, Sep 1 (IANS) With declining Covid case trajectory in the city, schools in the national capital reopened with strict anti-Covid measures in place after months.

L.K. Dubey, Principal, Sarvodaya Bal Vidyalay West Vinod Nagar, said, "We have called only 50 per cent of students. With proper implementation of SOPs, we have applied One Desk one Student formula to ensure total physical distancing."

Talking to IANS, he said that all the teachers are fully vaccinated and have ensured complete safety for students. He said that we have sanitized all classrooms and students will be allowed only after thermal screening.

Rishika, a student of class 12, said, "We are excited to join schools again after several months. we are following total Covid appropriate behavior and don't want to be confined again at home".

Khushi from the same class said that she has enjoyed coming out to school after 5-6 months. "We were so excited to join the school that we ignored the heavy rain to reach at the school. With proper sanitization all safety norms are being followed in schools", said elated Khushi.

Colleges and coaching institutes in the state have also been allowed to reopen from Wednesday.

--IANS

avr/skp/