Science Museum opened in Manipur's Chandel

The Autonomous Institute of Department of Biotechnology, Ministry of Science and Technology, Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD) established the 'Science Museum' at Maha Union Government Higher Secondary School, Japhou, Chandel.

New Delhi, Aug 14 (IANS) With an aim to develop a scientific attitude and encourage students to take science as a career, a 'Science Museum' was inaugurated at a government school at Chandel in Manipur.

Secretary to the Government of India, Department of Biotechnology, Dr. Renu Swarup inaugurated the museum on August 11 to commemorate the 75 years of Independence as a part of the occasion of Jan-Bhagidari, a release from the Department of Science and Technology (DST) said.

Director, IBSD, Prof. Pulok K. Mukherjee highlighted that the Science Museum will display scientific instruments, biodiversity posters, sustainable use of bioresources of NER, scientific lectures, seminars, scientific camps and outreach activities.

This museum will reach out to students to inspire them for a career in science and technology while celebrating the history and future of research and innovation in the country. The posters and graphical representation of different research findings, global research scenario, bioresources management including sustainable use of medicinal plants have also been highlighted in the museum.

The main objective of museum is to develop a scientific attitude and to inculcate general awareness among the students and common people and also to promote scientific intervention through bioresources for the benefits of students and common man of the region by demonstrating about instruments, organising lectures, seminars, scientific camps and outreach programme.

Minister of State for Education and External Affairs Dr. Rajkumar Ranjan Singh was among those who attended the event.

The Institute of Bioresources and Sustainable Development (IBSD), Imphal is an autonomous institute under Department of Biotechnology, Govt of India with the main mandate of Bioresources development and their sustainable use through biotechnological interventions for the socio-economic growth of the region.

