Scindia meets Congress leaders in Indore as uncertainty over next MP party chief grows

Indore (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Sept 15 (ANI): Amid the growing uncertainty over the appointment of state Congress chief, party leader Jyotiraditya Scindia visited the residence of various party workers here on Sunday.

The Congress leader, who lost Lok Sabha election from Guna, is being considered as a strong contender for the post.

Scindia's visit sparked speculations that he might have reached out to local party leaders and activist to garner their support for the job, with the Congress leader saying he is always present among the people of Madhya Pradesh."I am always in Madhya Pradesh. There is no question of coming back," he said when asked he was planning to return to the state politics.Scindia is the chairman of the screening committee for the Assembly elections in the state, which are due later this year.Last week, he was reportedly expected to meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi. The meeting, however, was later postponed.Scindia later refuted the talk of meeting with Gandhi and said that he was focusing on Maharashtra Assembly elections. "I did not ask for time with Sonia Gandhi. At present I am focussing on Maharashtra elections," he had said.The post of Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president is currently held by Chief Minister Kamal Nath who, as many believe, wants his man for the job. (ANI)