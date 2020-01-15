Scindia meets Sonia amid talk of new MP Cong chief

New Delhi, Jan 15 (IANS) Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia met party president Sonia Gandhi here on Wednesday morning amid talk of a new Madhya Pradesh Congress president, the post his supporters have been pitching for since Kamal Nath took over as Chief Minister in 2018.

Sources say Congress leadership is keen in bringing Scindia to the upper house after he lost Lok Sabha polls in May 2019. The party leadership wants a forceful voice in Parliament as it has reduced numbers in the Lok sabha.

In Rajya Sabha, the party has veterans from Madhya Pradesh including Digvijaya Singh and the House has mostly senior leaders. To counter the BJP's narrative in the upper house, the party has been contemplating of sending him to the House for a while. Scindia supporters argue that apart from being a good orator like Manish Tewari in the Lok Sabha, Scindia knows the issues well and enjoys good rapport with Rahul and Priyanka Gandhi. But Scindia supporters want him to be the PCC chief, the move opposed by senior leaders including Digvijaya Singh. After Rahul Gandhi's resignation from party president, Jyotiraditya Scindia had also resigned from the post of general secretary in-charge of UP west taking moral responsibility of the defeat. miz/skp/