Scindia to campaign for bypolls in Rajasthan on April 11

Jaipur, April 10 (IANS) BJP Rajya Sabha MP Jyotiraditya Scindia will visit Gangapur in Sahada Assembly constituency in Rajasthan on Sunday to camapign for the bypoll scheduled on April 17.

As per party sources, the people of Gangapur share age-old ties with the Scindia family and are eager to see Scindia scion.