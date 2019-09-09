Scindia to meet Sonia Gandhi on Sept 10

New Delhi [India], Sept 9 (ANI): Congress leader Jyotiraditya Scindia will meet Congress interim president Sonia Gandhi in the national capital on Tuesday.

The two leaders are expected to hold discussions regarding the post of Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.

This comes after hoardings were put up in Gwalior, Madhya Pradesh last week requesting Gandhi to "not to come under anyone's pressure" and appoint Scindia as Madhya Pradesh Congress chief.



Before that, Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath had met Gandhi in New Delhi and apprised her about the need for new Madhya Pradesh Congress Committee (MPCC) president. (ANI)

