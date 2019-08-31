Scindia won't struggle to get party's state unit president post: Govind Singh Rajput

Bhopal (Madhya Pradesh) [India], Aug 31 (ANI): Madhya Pradesh Transport Minister Govind Singh Rajput on Saturday said that the Congress party high command will decide whether the party leader Jyotiradiya Scindia will become the President of the state unit of the party.



At a press conference here, Rajput said, "Scindia is a great leader and to make him the party's state unit president is up to Congress high command. Scindia's stature is very high and he will not struggle to get this post."

Rajput said, "If Scindia becomes the party president for Madhya Pradesh unit, then each party worker will be happy."

"I want to remind that this government was formed with the hard work of Scindia and Madhya Pradesh Chief Minister Kamal Nath. Both of them were chosen by Congress leader Rahul Gandhi to work for the state," he said.

"This government will complete its term based on the work done by the two Congress leaders," he added.

Recently, Congress interim President Sonia Gandhi had appointed Scindia as chairman of the party's screening committee for the forthcoming Maharashtra Assembly polls. (ANI)

