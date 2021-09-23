Scolded by parents, girl shoots herself in UP's Sitapur

Sitapur (UP), Sep 23 (IANS) An 18-year-old girl shot herself with the licensed rifle of her father, after she was scolded by her parents for neglecting studies.

The girl Suman, 18, was rushed to the hospital where the doctors pronounced her brought dead.

The girl's father, Ram Prakash, initially told the police that she was shot by miscreants on Wednesday but later it was established that she shot herself with her father's rifle.