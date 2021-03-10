Scorpene-class submarine INS Karanj commissioned into Indian Navy

Chief of Naval Staff Admiral Karambir Singh and Admiral (Retired) VS Shekhawat were present at the ceremony.Addressing the event, the Navy Chief said that hailed Prime Minister Narendra Modi's vision of 'atmanirbharta' (indigenisation)."The impetuous to atmanirbharta or indigenisation is a fundamental tenet of Indian Navy's growth story and future trajectory," the Navy Chief Admiral Karambir Singh today.He also said that the Indian Navy has been a strong proponent of indigenization and self-reliance in defence over the past seven decades."At present, out of 42 ships and submarines on order, 40 are being constructed in Indian shipyards," the Navy chief said. (ANI)