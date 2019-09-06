Scrap trader's family, BJM leader attacked in Bihar

According to police, in the first incident at Samastipur district on Thursday night, railway scrap trader Badri Goenka, his wife and son were shot at by two unidentified assailants, leaving all of the members injured in the incident, including Goenka's daughter.

Pritish Kumar, DSP Sadar, said Goenka, his wife and son were injured after criminals shot at them. "Police have identified the accused and would arrest them soon".

Kumar said police have began an investigation into the incident after a case was registered. "Goenka, his wife and son were admitted into a hospital for treatment, they are out of danger".

It was not the first time that the scrap trader was attacked. Two years ago criminals had attacked him with a bomb but he escaped unhurt in that incident, the police added. In another incident, Bharat Singh, national president of the Bhojpuriya Jan Morcha (BJM) and his family members had a narrow escape after criminals opened fire at them in Ara town in Bhojpur district on Thursday night. A few days ago Singh had posted a video on social media about a threat to his life and had urged Chief Minister Nitish Kumar and DGP Gupteshwar Pandey to provide him with security. A district police official said Singh's car was targeted by motorcycle borne criminals when he was returning from a hospital along with his family members. The opposition RJD, Congress, HAM, RLSP and the Left parties leaders have been raising the issue of lawlessness in the state and questioned the repeated claims of the rule of law by the Nitish Kumar led NDA government.